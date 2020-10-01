Global  
 

Alexei Navalny blames Putin, pledges to return to Russia

PRAVDA Thursday, 1 October 2020
Alexei Navalny gave his first interview after the poisoning incident. In the interview, Navalny expressed confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin was personally behind the attempt on his life. "I assert that it was Putin who was behind the crime, and I have no other versions," the opposition activist told the German newspaper Der Spiegel.The full version of the interview has not been published yet, it will be available on October 2. Navalny, the publication noted, spoke for almost two hours, was excited, made jokes and laughed a lot. "At first glance, it is not clearly visible that this man was in a coma for several days and could die. However, when he tries to pour water from a bottle, he succeeds only with great effort, his hands tremble a lot," journalists write. Speaking about the effect of the neurotoxin on the body, Navalny said: "You do not feel pain, but you know that you are dying."Navalny is accompanied by bodyguards around the clock. For example, they chose a bottle of water for him from many bottles in the fridge in Der Spiegel office (the interview took place at Der Spiegel headquarters in Berlin).
