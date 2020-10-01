Global  
 

Hong Kong Police Crack Down On Protests On China's National Day

Newsy Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Hong Kong Police Crack Down On Protests On China's National DayWatch VideoIn Hong Kong, police are patrolling the streets to make sure no anti-government activity takes place on China's National Day. 

The holiday celebrates China's founding but has become a day of protest for activists opposed to Beijing's authority over the semi-autonomous city. 

A small protest reportedly took...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Hong Kong marks China's National Day with flag raising

Hong Kong marks China's National Day with flag raising 00:55

 Hong Kong on Thursday (October 1) marked the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with a flag raising ceremony and a reception hosted by Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

