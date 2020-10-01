|
Hong Kong Police Crack Down On Protests On China's National Day
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoIn Hong Kong, police are patrolling the streets to make sure no anti-government activity takes place on China's National Day.
The holiday celebrates China's founding but has become a day of protest for activists opposed to Beijing's authority over the semi-autonomous city.
A small protest reportedly took...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this