Hong Kong Police Crack Down On Protests On China's National Day

Watch VideoIn Hong Kong, police are patrolling the streets to make sure no anti-government activity takes place on China's National Day.



The holiday celebrates China's founding but has become a day of protest for activists opposed to Beijing's authority over the semi-autonomous city.



