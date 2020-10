Pres. Trump Signs Stopgap Spending Bill, Averting Government Shutdown Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe government has avoided a possible shutdown, securing thousands of jobs for the time being.



Early Thursday, President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan bill to keep the government running through mid-December.



The stopgap bill keeps many programs afloat whose funding or authorizations would have ended after... Watch VideoThe government has avoided a possible shutdown, securing thousands of jobs for the time being.Early Thursday, President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan bill to keep the government running through mid-December.The stopgap bill keeps many programs afloat whose funding or authorizations would have ended after 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New bill prevents government-wide shutdown



The house has passed a temporary government-wide funding bill to avoid a shutdown. This will keep federal agencies fully up and running into December. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:18 Published 1 week ago House approves short-term spending bill to avoid government shutdown



Democrats and Republicans in a bitterly divided U.S. House have voted to take a government shutdown off the table this fall. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:19 Published 1 week ago U.S. House passes bill to avoid government shutdown



The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a stopgap funding bill on Tuesday to keep the federal government operating through Dec. 11, after striking a deal with Republicans on aid for.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this