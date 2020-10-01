$800 Million Settlement Approved For Las Vegas Shooting Victims

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Judge Approves $800M Las Vegas Shooting Settlement



A judge Wednesday approved an $800 million settlement in a lawsuit against MGM Resorts over the 2017 mass shooting at a country music festival — just one day before the third anniversary. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:32 Published 12 hours ago Hubble telescope captures images of spiral galaxy



Spirals are definitely in this season. At least, that's according to astronomers.The Hubble space telescope captured this amazing photo of a spiral galaxy about 60 million light years away from earth. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:39 Published 17 hours ago Casino gambling numbers show a continue slow period



Casino gambling remained slow last month that according to new numbers from the Nevada gaming control board. In August, the state saw $743 million dollars in casino house winnings, that's down 22%.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27 Published 18 hours ago

Related news from verified sources News24.com | US court approves $800 mn settlement in Las Vegas mass shooting A US court has approved an $800 million settlement for victims of America's worst mass shooting - a rampage that left 58 dead and more than 800 wounded in Las...

News24 7 hours ago



Judge orders casino company, insurer to pay $800M to Vegas shooting victims A court on Wednesday approved a total of $800 million US in payout cash from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400...

CBC.ca 15 hours ago





Tweets about this