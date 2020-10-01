Global  
 

$800 Million Settlement Approved For Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Newsy Thursday, 1 October 2020
$800 Million Settlement Approved For Las Vegas Shooting VictimsWatch VideoVictims and relatives of the Las Vegas shooting that happened at an outdoor music festival in 2017 will receive a share of an $800 million settlement. A court approved the settlement Wednesday.

The payout from MGM Resorts International covers more than 4,400 people.

Some 22,000 people were estimated to be at the...
 A judge Wednesday approved an $800 million settlement in a lawsuit against MGM International Resorts over the 2017 mass shooting at a country music festival — just one day before the third anniversary.

