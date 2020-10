Jon Hudson RT @clairegcoleman: Essentially, to summarise, Subway "bread" is actually cake. Irish court rules Subway bread is not bread https://t.co/r… 2 seconds ago Kris Troske RT @thejournal_ie: Subway sandwiches contain 'too much sugar' to legally be considered bread , Supreme Court rules https://t.co/M9rwWMDT8s 2 seconds ago Zymologists Not all bread is created equal... https://t.co/2YH15OJYyF 4 seconds ago PinturaResidencialSP Criação de Sites Baratos Irish court rules Subway bread is not bread | World news | The Guardian… https://t.co/ddfzxeL36y 8 seconds ago Adam RT @ajplus: Ireland's Supreme Court ruled that Subway bread cannot legally be considered "bread" because it contains too much sugar. It sa… 9 seconds ago make it snow i'm gonna create a judge judy-style daytime show called food court and it'll just be this***every week https://t.co/6kYtOhJ6mj 14 seconds ago Ah burna boy?! RT @BBCWorld: Subway bread rolls too sugary to be considered bread, Ireland's Supreme Court rules https://t.co/7lAfFjLSkk 16 seconds ago Robert Davis RT @MaritaHennessy: "The court ruled that with a high sugar content, the sandwich could not be deemed a staple food which attracts a 0 VAT… 20 seconds ago