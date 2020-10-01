Global  
 

Deal elusive as Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss fresh round of U.S. COVID-19 aid

Japan Today Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin remained far from agreement on COVID-19 relief in key areas on Thursday, after they failed in a phone…
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Pelosi 'hopeful' COVID-19 stimulus deal will be reached

Pelosi 'hopeful' COVID-19 stimulus deal will be reached 01:33

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she hoped to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, after speaking with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for almost an hour. Colette Luke has more.

