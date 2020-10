Esper Discusses Expanding Military Cooperation With Algeria Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

By Jim Garamone



Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper discussed expanding military cooperation between the U.S. and Algeria with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday in Algiers.



The secretary thanked Tebboune for the longstanding relationship between the two nations and praised the nation for its leadership in promoting

