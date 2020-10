Petition calls for contextualization of Mussolini painting at Italian church in Montreal Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

After the John A. MacDonald statue was toppled at Montreal's Place du Canada, some historians feel it is time to address the fresco looming over the faithful in the city's Little Italy. 👓 View full article

