Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India Energy Profile: Third-Largest Energy Consumer In World – Analysis

Eurasia Review Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
India Energy Profile: Third-Largest Energy Consumer In World – AnalysisIndia was the third-largest energy consumer in the world after China and the United States in 2018, according to the BP Statistical Review of 2019, and its need for energy supply continues to climb as a result of the country’s dynamic economic growth, population growth, and modernization over the past several years.^1 After...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: India's virus deaths pass 100,000

India's virus deaths pass 100,000 01:24

 India's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India’s growing education divide [Video]

India’s growing education divide

In India, some schools have begun to partially reopen after months of closure. But for most of the country’s 320 million students, education has remained severely impacted since the lockdown began...

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 24:32Published
Coronavirus: Sharp drop in India's Covid-19 cases, with 61,267 cases in 24 hours|Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Sharp drop in India's Covid-19 cases, with 61,267 cases in 24 hours|Oneindia News

As the Coronavirus menace rages on, some relief as India reported a sharp drop in new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, with the Health Ministry data released this morning showing 61,267..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:34Published
How can India revive growth? [Video]

How can India revive growth?

India is staring at its sharpest growth contraction on record. With more than five million Covid-19 cases so far, the country has announced a nearly 24 per cent slump in its economy in the three months..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 06:16Published

Related news from verified sources

China Energy Profile: Energy Demand Expected To Increase – Analysis

China Energy Profile: Energy Demand Expected To Increase – Analysis China is the world's most populous country (1.4 billion people in 2019) with a fast-growing economy that has led it to be the largest energy consumer and...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this