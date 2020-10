David Brown weighs in on the fight to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat



Democratic strategist David Brown joins Larry King on PoliticKING to take a look at how the push to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might impact the November elections. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 13:11 Published 40 minutes ago

White House Advisor Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19



Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's top advisors, tested positive for the coronavirus just days after traveling with him on Air Force One; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:11 Published 56 minutes ago