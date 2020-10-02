Global  
 

US President Donald Trump and Melania test positive for COVID-19, will quarantine

Mid-Day Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he and his wife Melania have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for Covid-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together," he said in a tweet.



Tonight, @FLOTUS and I...
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: President Trump, First Lady To Quarantine After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Trump, First Lady To Quarantine After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19 03:06

 Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for COVID-19, and now President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are beginning the quarantine process. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

