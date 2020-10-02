Global  
 

President Donald Trump, Melania Trump Test Positive For Coronavirus

Newsy Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump, Melania Trump Test Positive For CoronavirusWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus



Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

He...
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For Coronavirus

President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For Coronavirus 02:47

 WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports

