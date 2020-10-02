|
President Donald Trump, Melania Trump Test Positive For Coronavirus
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
He...
