|
|
|
Trump, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
By Steve Herman
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.
President Trump tweeted at 12:54 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday (04:54 UTC): “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|