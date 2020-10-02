Trump, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19 Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

By Steve Herman



U.S. President Donald Trump has announced he and



President Trump tweeted at 12:54 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday (04:54 UTC): “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process... By Steve HermanU.S. President Donald Trump has announced he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus President Trump tweeted at 12:54 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday (04:54 UTC): “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process 👓 View full article

