Trump, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19

Eurasia Review Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Trump, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Trump tweeted at 12:54 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday (04:54 UTC): “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process...
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Trump & First Lady test positive for COVID-19

Trump & First Lady test positive for COVID-19 06:35

 President Trump has announced via twitter that he and the First Lady have tested positive for coronavirus.

President Trump and First Lady both test "positive" for COVID-19... doesn't that mean Joe Biden and Chris Wallace are now infected, too?

 (Natural News) President Trump announced late last night that he and First Lady Melania Trump have both “tested positive” for covid-19. According to his...
Coronavirus in the White House: President and first lady test positive

 President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday, and are set to quarantine and recover at the White House.
Rep. Schiff wishes 'speedy recovery' to Trump

 Rep. Adam Schiff expresses "best wishes and a speedy recovery" to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania after they tested positive for COVID-19 before...
