Americans do not feel sorry for Donald Trump

PRAVDA Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
It is the Russians who are used to feeling sorry for the orphan, the poor and the sick; in the United States, Donald Trump's illness will not win him more votes, expert Yuri Rogulyov believes. Donald and Melania Trump infected with coronavirus Donald Trump and his wife Melania wrote on their Twitter accounts that they were tested positive for COVID-19. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump wrote.
