Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump mulls TV address to nation despite suffering mild symptoms

New Zealand Herald Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump mulls TV address to nation despite suffering mild symptomsUS President Donald Trump is deciding whether to undertake a televised address to the nation, despite showing mild symptoms of coronavirus. US media reported Trump is experiencing cold-like symptoms after announcing both he and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump has mild COVID-19 symptoms - chief of staff

Trump has mild COVID-19 symptoms - chief of staff 01:53

 President Donald Trump has mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 but he was expected to remain on the job, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Watch live: Biden speaks in Michigan after testing negative for COVID-19

 Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday after President Trump announced that he had tested positive.
CBS News
Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH [Video]

Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the American people."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: What happens next now Trump has virus? Three scenarios for US government continuity

 The news Donald Trump has caught coronavirus has thrust US politics into turmoil, raising an untold number of potential ramifications. It is still just hours..
New Zealand Herald

World leaders wish President Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19

 President Trump is receiving an outpouring of well-wishes after announcing he and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Texas Coronavirus Expert Suggests President Trump Be Hospitalized Soon: 'There's Not A Lot Of Threshold For Error' [Video]

Texas Coronavirus Expert Suggests President Trump Be Hospitalized Soon: 'There's Not A Lot Of Threshold For Error'

While President Donald Trump is said to have mild symptoms after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, a Texas coronavirus expert suggests it might be best if Trump went to the..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:51Published
Concerns For People Recently In Contact With President Trump In New Jersey And Pennsylvania [Video]

Concerns For People Recently In Contact With President Trump In New Jersey And Pennsylvania

Stephanie Stahl reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:18Published
New Jersey Officials Concerned President Trump Might've Spread Coronavirus At Bedminster Club [Video]

New Jersey Officials Concerned President Trump Might've Spread Coronavirus At Bedminster Club

Health officials are contacting people who might've had contact with the president.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Has Mild, Cold-Like COVID-19 Symptoms

 President Donald Trump is experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms described as cold-like, according to a new report. The New York Times reported Friday morning,...
Newsmax Also reported by •Hereford Times

Mike Pence, wife test negative for Covid

 Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hereford Times

White House says Trump experiencing 'mild symptoms' after positive coronavirus test, 'in good spirits'

 White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Friday that President Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19 after the president and first lady...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

A91109110

A World leaders wish President Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19 https://t.co/7uEAd7IwXK via @YouTube 1 minute ago

Summersethomes

Kela Stein RT @NationalFile: While Democrats on Twitter dot com continue to wish for the death of the First Family, world leaders have expressed sympa… 2 minutes ago

kk_nite

Kk RT @trinareyes: The tweet heard around the world: “In Italy and in the world, whoever celebrates the illness of a man or woman, whoever wi… 3 minutes ago

RadinRad84

Rad 👑💙🇦🇹🇩🇪 RT @PetrBystronAfD: Dear @FLOTUS and @realdonaldTrump, I would like to wish you a speedy recovery. We are ashamed our Government has not d… 6 minutes ago

anewscomtr

ANews World leaders on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a quick recovery following his announ… https://t.co/FqNGB8ZtXR 8 minutes ago

lonestartxMary

One Nation Under God 🇺🇸 RT @SiCk_DiAbLo: World Leaders Wish President Trump Good Health – “Soulless Idiots” on the Left Mock Him via @gatewaypundit https://t.co/Z9… 9 minutes ago

acajudi

acajudi World leaders wish President Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19 https://t.co/5FXZlGrEHj via @YouTube 21 minutes ago

Maddog2590

Darklordmint @GKeile All I been seeing is people attack our president! They are to dumb to realize this a serious because enemie… https://t.co/0bjQLTBK36 22 minutes ago