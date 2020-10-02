Pres. Trump's COVID Diagnosis Tweet Is Now His Most Shared, Liked Ever
Friday, 2 October 2020 () Watch VideoIt only took five hours for President Donald Trump’s tweet about his positive COVID-19 diagnosis to rack up more than 600,000 retweets and 834,000 likes, making it his most popular Tweet ever of his more than 56,000 since joining the platform in 2009, according to data from the Trump Twitter Archive.
While President Donald Trump is said to have mild symptoms after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, a Texas coronavirus expert suggests it might be best if Trump went to the..
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the..
Dr. Grant Colfax, Health Director for the City of San Francisco, said President Trump has been disregarding the COVID-19 science since the beginning and now it’s finally caught up to him. Colfax said..