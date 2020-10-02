Pres. Trump's COVID Diagnosis Tweet Is Now His Most Shared, Liked Ever Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Watch VideoIt only took five hours for President Donald Trump’s tweet about his positive COVID-19 diagnosis to rack up more than 600,000 retweets and 834,000 likes, making it his most popular Tweet ever of his more than 56,000 since joining the platform in 2009, according to data from the Trump Twitter Archive.



Trump’s... Watch VideoIt only took five hours for President Donald Trump’s tweet about his positive COVID-19 diagnosis to rack up more than 600,000 retweets and 834,000 likes, making it his most popular Tweet ever of his more than 56,000 since joining the platform in 2009, according to data from the Trump Twitter Archive.Trump’s 👓 View full article

