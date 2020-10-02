Global  
 

Pres. Trump's COVID Diagnosis Tweet Is Now His Most Shared, Liked Ever

Newsy Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Pres. Trump's COVID Diagnosis Tweet Is Now His Most Shared, Liked EverWatch VideoIt only took five hours for President Donald Trump’s tweet about his positive COVID-19 diagnosis to rack up more than 600,000 retweets and 834,000 likes, making it his most popular Tweet ever of his more than 56,000 since joining the platform in 2009, according to data from the Trump Twitter Archive. 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump's COVID diagnosis rattles global markets

Trump's COVID diagnosis rattles global markets 01:18

 Stocks fell after news that U.S. President Donald Trump has COVID-19, with money flowing into the Japanese yen and other perceived safe havens. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

