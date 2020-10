White House: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Tests Negative For COVID-19 Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoA White House spokesperson has confirmed to Newsy that Judge Amy Coney Barrett has tested negative for COVID-19.



The White House tells Newsy Barrett is "tested daily" and is following best practices like wearing a mask and social distancing.



