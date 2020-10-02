President Donald Trump's COVID-19 Risk Factors Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump’s medical history puts him in some high risk categories for a severe case of COVID-19.



"The more severe complications and the longer courses are what we're seeing in the higher age category," Dr. Michelle Prickett, Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist at Northwestern Medicine... Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump’s medical history puts him in some high risk categories for a severe case of COVID-19."The more severe complications and the longer courses are what we're seeing in the higher age category," Dr. Michelle Prickett, Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist at Northwestern Medicine 👓 View full article

