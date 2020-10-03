Police Say They Knocked In Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Recordings Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Watch VideoGrand jury recordings in the Breonna Taylor case were publicly released Friday after being put on hold to remove the personal information of witnesses.



In a statement, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said: "I'm confident that once the public listens to the recordings, they will see that our team presented a... Watch VideoGrand jury recordings in the Breonna Taylor case were publicly released Friday after being put on hold to remove the personal information of witnesses.In a statement, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said: "I'm confident that once the public listens to the recordings, they will see that our team presented a 👓 View full article

