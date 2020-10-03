Global  
 

Police Say They Knocked In Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Recordings

Newsy Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Police Say They Knocked In Breonna Taylor Grand Jury RecordingsWatch VideoGrand jury recordings in the Breonna Taylor case were publicly released Friday after being put on hold to remove the personal information of witnesses.

In a statement, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said: "I'm confident that once the public listens to the recordings, they will see that our team presented a...
News video: Need2Know: Las Vegas Mass Shooting Payout, Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Recordings, Brexit Fallout

Need2Know: Las Vegas Mass Shooting Payout, Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Recordings, Brexit Fallout 02:28

 These are the headlines you Need2Know for Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released [Video]

Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released

The Kentucky attorney general's charging recommendation or juror deliberations were not included in the recordings of the Breonna Taylor grand jury.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:10Published
Grand Jury Recordings In Breonna Taylor Case Released [Video]

Grand Jury Recordings In Breonna Taylor Case Released

The case resulted in no criminal charges against Louisville police officers who shot Taylor multiple time during a botched drug raid in March.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published
Eye On The Day 10/1 [Video]

Eye On The Day 10/1

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Possible changes to next presidential debates, Kentucky’s attorney general to release Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings by Friday, and Moderna..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:19Published

Kentucky AG releases Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings

 Louisville Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Friday released the much-anticipated recordings of the grand jury proceedings in the deadly shooting of Breonna...
FOXNews.com

Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings released

 Some 20 hours of audio from the grand jury proceedings in the police shooting case are released.
BBC News

Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings made public

 Around 20 hours of grand jury recordings have been made public in the investigation of Breonna Taylor's death. CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe joins...
CBS News


