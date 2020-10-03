President Trump Hospitalized At Walter Reed Medical Center Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoPresident Trump is hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center with the



We know he is experiencing mild symptoms like fatigue. There are unconfirmed reports that he is also having a fever, but we don't know much more than that because, frankly, the White House has not told us.



We do know that his... Watch VideoPresident Trump is hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center with the coronavirus We know he is experiencing mild symptoms like fatigue. There are unconfirmed reports that he is also having a fever, but we don't know much more than that because, frankly, the White House has not told us.We do know that his 👓 View full article

