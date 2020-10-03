Global  
 

President Trump Hospitalized At Walter Reed Medical Center

Newsy Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
President Trump Hospitalized At Walter Reed Medical CenterWatch VideoPresident Trump is hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center with the coronavirus

We know he is experiencing mild symptoms like fatigue. There are unconfirmed reports that he is also having a fever, but we don't know much more than that because, frankly, the White House has not told us. 

We do know that his...
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: President Trump experiencing

President Trump experiencing "mild" symptoms of COVID-19 01:40

 President Trump taken to Walter Reed Medical Center less than 24 hours after testing positive for COVID-19. Administration officials saying it's out of an abundance of caution.

President Donald Trump Hospitalized, First Lady Remains At White House [Video]

President Donald Trump Hospitalized, First Lady Remains At White House

President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:40Published
President Trump hospitalized for COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump hospitalized for COVID-19

President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Hospital on Friday following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:57Published
President Trump received drug cocktail for COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump received drug cocktail for COVID-19

President Trump reportedly received an experimental drug cocktail for COVID-19 before he was taken to Walter Reed Hospital on Friday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:34Published

President Trump taken to Walter Reed Medical Center after COVID-19 diagnosis

 President Donald Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday evening, just hours it was announced he had contracted COVID-19.  The Washington...
COVID-positive Trump to spend a few days in hospital on doctor recommendations

COVID-positive Trump to spend a few days in hospital on doctor recommendations President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening to be treated for COVID-19, the White House press...
The long list of people in line to take over as President if anything happens to Donald Trump

 On Friday afternoon, the White House announced that Trump would head to Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19.
