EU-UK Trade Talks Must ‘Intensify’, Says EU’s Von Der Leyen
Saturday, 3 October 2020 () By Benjamin Fox
(EurActiv) -- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will speak by videoconference on Saturday (3 October) in an eleventh-hour bid to “intensify” talks on a post-Brexit trade agreement.
Speaking on Friday (2 October), following the close of a European...
Britain and the European Union have agreed that they still disagree on key parts of trade agreement talks, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal. That comes after the European bloc launched a legal case against the UK. Adam Reed reports.
European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Wednesday her plans for a European Health Union during her first State of the Union address to the European Parliament. But what will..
Boris Johnson is to hold talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to take stock of negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade deal, Downing... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News •FT.com