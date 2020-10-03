Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU-UK Trade Talks Must ‘Intensify’, Says EU’s Von Der Leyen

Eurasia Review Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
EU-UK Trade Talks Must ‘Intensify’, Says EU’s Von Der LeyenBy Benjamin Fox 

(EurActiv) -- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will speak by videoconference on Saturday (3 October) in an eleventh-hour bid to “intensify” talks on a post-Brexit trade agreement.

Speaking on Friday (2 October), following the close of a European...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit

EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit 01:36

 Britain and the European Union have agreed that they still disagree on key parts of trade agreement talks, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal. That comes after the European bloc launched a legal case against the UK. Adam Reed reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill [Video]

Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill

The European Commission has started infringement procedures with BorisJohnson’s Government over the controversial UK Internal Market Bill, Ursulavon der Leyen said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
EU plans for health union to boost pandemic preparedness [Video]

EU plans for health union to boost pandemic preparedness

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Wednesday her plans for a European Health Union during her first State of the Union address to the European Parliament. But what will..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:48Published
Von der Leyen sets out EU's ambitious new goals [Video]

Von der Leyen sets out EU's ambitious new goals

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen set out ambitious new climate goals for the EU on Wednesday, and also said a proposal was on the way for minimum wages. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnson and von der Leyen to ‘take stock’ of progress on a trade deal

 Boris Johnson is to hold talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to take stock of negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade deal, Downing...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsFT.com

EU chief calls for trade talks with UK to ‘intensify’

 European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has called for trade talks with the UK to “intensify” as she prepared to take stock of progress with Boris...
Belfast Telegraph

PM ‘pretty optimistic’ about Brexit trade deal as UK and EU take stock on talks

 Boris Johnson said he is “pretty optimistic” about striking a trade deal with the European Union as he prepares to discuss progress in the talks with...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this