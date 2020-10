JG 🗣 RT @Ballislife: Breanna Stewart in GM1 @WNBA Finals 🔥 37 PTS * 15 REB ** 5 3PT 4 BLK ** * 2nd most in Finals history ** Playoff career… 9 seconds ago Billy Heyen RT @BillyHeyen: Breanna Stewart finished with 37 points and 15 rebounds as the Seattle Storm claimed Game 1 of the #WNBA Finals 🤯 @CNSAthle… 17 seconds ago Jamie Hudson "She got that look in her eyes like -- I’m just gonna take over." Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm take care of busi… https://t.co/63rL6KbEoP 24 seconds ago Scuba Steve RT @ESPNStatsInfo: History was made in game 1 of the WNBA Finals. Breanna Stewart became the first player in WNBA history with 30 points,… 3 minutes ago Brian RT @wslam: Breanna Stewart went OFF in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals: ➡️ 37 points ➡️ 15 rebounds This is her first Finals appearance since… 5 minutes ago Star Tribune Sports Breanna Stewart scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter and finished with 37 to help the Seattle Storm bea… https://t.co/EGEE6hmXwm 8 minutes ago