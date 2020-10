You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Las Vegas Aces win more WNBA Awards



Some big wins off the court for the Las Vegas Aces today. General manager Dan Padover has been named the WNBA Executive of the Year. He took over that position in December of 2018 helping put.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:45 Published 2 weeks ago Ducklings Rescued From Storm Drain



Occurred on June 16, 2019 / Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Info from Licensor: "Living on Wayne Newton’s Las Vegas ranch taking care of his animals I found a family of baby ducks stuck in a storm drain, I.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:47 Published on August 17, 2020

Related news from verified sources Long Island's Sue Bird aiming for a fourth WNBA title with Seattle Storm The Syosset native, who turns 40 in two weeks, leads the Seattle Storm against the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA finals.Â

Newsday 1 day ago



Bird sets WNBA Finals single-game assist mark Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird set the WNBA Finals single-game assists mark Friday when she recorded 16 assists in a Game 1 win over the Las Vegas Aces.

ESPN 8 hours ago



Stewart, Bird heroics lead Storm to early series lead over Aces in WNBA Finals Breanna Stewart scored 37 points, including 11 to start the fourth quarter, to help the Seattle Storm beat the Las Vegas Aces 93-80 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals...

CBC.ca 8 hours ago





Tweets about this