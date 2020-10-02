Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Hubble telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

Upworthy Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
The Hubble Space Telescope got a rare look at one of the most awesome light shows in the universe, catching a supernova that outshone...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Hubble telescope captures images of spiral galaxy

Hubble telescope captures images of spiral galaxy 00:39

 Spirals are definitely in this season. At least, that's according to astronomers.The Hubble space telescope captured this amazing photo of a spiral galaxy about 60 million light years away from earth.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch as this star explodes and fades into the cosmos from 70 million light years away [Video]

Watch as this star explodes and fades into the cosmos from 70 million light years away

This Hubble telescope time-lapse shows a titanic blast disappearing into oblivion in the spiral galaxy NGC 2525.

Credit: USA Today Tech (Domestic)     Duration: 00:30Published
Hubble Captures Sparkling Galaxy That Looks Like a Tilted Dinner Plate [Video]

Hubble Captures Sparkling Galaxy That Looks Like a Tilted Dinner Plate

Galaxies come in all shapes and sizes, but this one seems to be channeling its inner dinner plate!

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:00Published
Hubble Captures Cosmic Fireworks in Stunning ‘Meathook Galaxy’ [Video]

Hubble Captures Cosmic Fireworks in Stunning ‘Meathook Galaxy’

Fireworks on Earth are pretty cool but pyrotechnics in the cosmos are something else!

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

The Hubble Telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

 The Hubble Space Telescope got a peak at one of the most awesome light shows in the universe, catching a supernova that outshone every star in its galaxy. It...
engadget

Watch as this star explodes and fades into the cosmos from 70 million light years away

 This Hubble telescope time-lapse shows a titanic blast disappearing into oblivion in the spiral galaxy NGC 2525.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this