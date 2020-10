Sharon Lis RT @News_8: BREAKING: Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has been indicted by a grand jury for campaign finance violations, facing two Class E f… 3 seconds ago Lucas Homan RT @BenjaminPD23: Rochester, NY Mayor Warren indicted on charges including defraud in first degree and violation of election law https://t… 7 seconds ago Nikita RT @TheSharpEdge1: Rochester, NY Mayor Warren was just indicted on charges including a scheme to defraud in the first degree and violation… 9 seconds ago Hopeful RT @KamVTV: ICYMI : A grand jury has indicted defund the police liberal Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren. She is charged with scheme to defra… 17 seconds ago Kathleen Durr RT @ShawnG927: Democratic Rochester Mayor LOVELY Warren has been indicted by a grand jury for campaign finance violations, and faces two fe… 23 seconds ago Fred Pilanski RT @NvrRyan: The two-page indictment charges Ms. Warren, a Democrat, and two associates with two campaign finance violations related to whe… 24 seconds ago Chris Mellor RT @MrAndyNgo: Rochester mayor @lovelyawarren indicted on felony charges including defraud in first degree & violation of election law. htt… 30 seconds ago Conservative AMM RT @Joe7993: Well looky here New York Rochester, NY Mayor Warren indicted on charges including defraud in first degree and violation of e… 32 seconds ago