Mi~PostRenegade RT @ChrisMurphyCT: Just finished a conversation w @jimsciutto. We need to be ready for Russia to increase the pace of interference operat… 13 seconds ago

Ronald Clark RT @blhawker: @no_silenced While Kim Jong Un wishes our POTUS well, Democrat Senator Murphy of Connecticut takes the opportunity for a chea… 3 minutes ago

Libra RT @emilia_suze: In April Dem Sen. Chris Murphy exonerated China of any wrongdoing over the global pandemic stemming from the novel Wuhan c… 7 minutes ago

Angry Guy. RT @jaketapper: The Biden campaign, out of respect for the president’s illness, has pulled all negative ads. The Trump campaign says it wil… 10 minutes ago

Vivid Is Livid in TN! RT @PoliticalLinz: This is pure lunacy. Sen. Murphy Claims Trump Being ‘Absent From Campaign Trail’ Will Cause Him To ‘Rely On Surrogates’… 12 minutes ago

America First News Big League Politics: IDIOT: Democrat Senator Chris Murphy Claims Trump "Surrogate" Vladimir Putin Will Campaign Whi… https://t.co/T90G3KTPXt 17 minutes ago

🤓 Uncommon Sense 🦮🐩🐕 RT @DailyCaller: Chris Murphy Says Quarantine Will Force Trump To Rely On Campaign Surrogates — Such As Vladimir Putin https://t.co/dphLNih… 23 minutes ago