Tesla, Netflix Slammed As Stocks Fall On Weak Jobs Data, Trump Covid Case Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Volatility reached its highest point since the tech sell-off in early September. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tech sell-off slams the markets



Wall Street's main indexes closed sharply lower Thursday, marking their deepest one-day dives in months as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35 Published on September 3, 2020

Tweets about this