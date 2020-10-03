Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Heat @ Lakers

Upworthy Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Tune-in now to follow tonight's NBA Finals on ABC live scoreboard. #WholeNewGame Miami Heat/Los Angeles Lakers, #NBAFinals Presented by...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Lakers leave Heat beaten and battered after Game 1 drubbing

Lakers leave Heat beaten and battered after Game 1 drubbing 02:19

 SportsPulse: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers left Game 1 with a win and a boat load of confidence, while the Miami Heat left with injuries and the need for a new game plan. Mackenzie Salmon breaks it all down.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe gives his prediction for Game 2 of Lakers vs. Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe gives his prediction for Game 2 of Lakers vs. Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers having their way with the Miami Heat in Game 1, Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler felt confident that Miami can still compete in this series. The Miami Heat will have an..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:14Published
Chris Broussard on the real NBA GOAT: 'I don't see how LeBron's had a better career than Michael Jordan.' [Video]

Chris Broussard on the real NBA GOAT: 'I don't see how LeBron's had a better career than Michael Jordan.'

Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to talk future and longevity of LeBron James, the talent of the Los Angeles Lakers over the Miami Heat. Broussard feels LeBron could play for a handful of years..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:05Published
Colin Cowherd reacts to Lakers taking Game 1 over Heat: 'This is a matchup problem' [Video]

Colin Cowherd reacts to Lakers taking Game 1 over Heat: 'This is a matchup problem'

Game 1 of the NBA Finals ended in a blowout win by LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers over Miami Heat. Colin Cowherd reacts to the game, and predicts whether the rest of the Finals will be much of a..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Chris Broussard breaks down what the Heat would need to do to upset Lakers, predicts LA to win in 5 | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard breaks down what the Heat would need to do to upset Lakers, predicts LA to win in 5 | UNDISPUTED Chris Broussard joins the show to break down what the Miami Heat would need to do to upset LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers. Broussard believes the Lakers would...
FOX Sports Also reported by •Upworthy

How Heat overcame 100-1 odds to meet Lakers in NBA Finals

 SportsPulse: At the beginning of the season, not many predicted the Heat and Lakers to meet in the NBA Finals, but here we are. USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOX Sportscbs4.com

Heat vs. Lakers: Jimmy Butler knows Miami must 'play perfect' to win Game 2, but injuries make that unlikely

 With Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo doubtful, Butler and the Heat role players will need to step up
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

keithdaguio

Alain Keith Cabardo Daguio Heat 104. Lakers 115. 3:12. 4Q. #NBAFinals 1 second ago

ScootCanShoot

Scooter McGavin Why the heat won’t push the ball off the rebound man it’s pissing me off, don’t give the Lakers time to set up that half court defense 7 seconds ago

BD_4L

RIP Kobe RT @NickDewayne2: @TheTrillAC You my***and all but it doesn't matter that LeBron isn't the leading scorer he CONTROLS THE FUCKING GAME.… 8 seconds ago

TheGoatedOne13

James @txxrell @MiamiHEAT Lakers have gone cold, heat have too but lakers have the better players 8 seconds ago

MeelzTV

Meelz 💪🏾 Lookout Hours at the conclusion of this Lakers/Heat game. 9 seconds ago

abigaiilxx

chrystal❄ RT @ABSCBNNews: #NBAFinals | The Los Angeles Lakers still lead by double-digits heading into the final period against a resilient Miami Hea… 10 seconds ago

Mar_Nlmb31

Mar @SteenParker @MiamiHEAT Lakers in 4 your just a angry Heat fan I understand 😂 12 seconds ago

ABSCBNNewsSport

ABS-CBN News Sports A couple of buckets by LeBron James give Lakers a 115-103 lead. LeBron is up to 29 points. Anthony Davis has 30.… https://t.co/rJrIv2Q3vM 13 seconds ago