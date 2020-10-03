Heat @ Lakers

SportsPulse: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers left Game 1 with a win and a boat load of confidence, while the Miami Heat left with injuries and the need for a new game plan. Mackenzie Salmon breaks it all down.
Chris Broussard joins the show to break down what the Miami Heat would need to do to upset LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers. Broussard believes the Lakers would... FOX Sports Also reported by •Upworthy
SportsPulse: At the beginning of the season, not many predicted the Heat and Lakers to meet in the NBA Finals, but here we are. USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt... USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOX Sports •cbs4.com