The Hubble telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
The Hubble Space Telescope got a rare look at one of the most awesome light shows in the universe, catching a supernova that outshone...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Hubble telescope captures images of spiral galaxy 00:39
Spirals are definitely in this season. At least, that's according to astronomers.The Hubble space telescope captured this amazing photo of a spiral galaxy about 60 million light years away from earth.
