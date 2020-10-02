Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reliever Craig Stammen to start for San Diego Padres in Game 3 vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Upworthy Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Reliever Craig Stammen will start for the San Diego Padres in the decisive Game 3 of the NL wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: San Diego Loyal forfeit game over alleged gay slur

San Diego Loyal forfeit game over alleged gay slur 00:51

 The San Diego Loyal soccer team forfeited their match against the Phoenix Rising after one of the Rising's players allegedly hurled a homophobic slur towards a Loyal player.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fans gather for make or break game for the Padres [Video]

Fans gather for make or break game for the Padres

San Diego Padres fans came down to the Gaslamp District surrounding Petco Park to cheer on the Friars for their make-or-break game against St. Louis on Friday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:09Published
Phoenix Rising player accused of using homophobic slur during game [Video]

Phoenix Rising player accused of using homophobic slur during game

Phoenix Rising officials are investigating claims one of its players used a homophobic slur during Wednesday's game, resulting in a forfeit against San Diego.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:40Published
James Bond CASINO ROYALE Movie - Clip with Daniel Craig and Mads Mikkelsen - The Poker Game [Video]

James Bond CASINO ROYALE Movie - Clip with Daniel Craig and Mads Mikkelsen - The Poker Game

Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen) takes measures to try and get Bond (Daniel Craig) out of the card game in CASINO ROYALE (2006). To make the poker game look realistic the cast were given lessons in how to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 05:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Cardinals squander four-run lead, fall 11-9 to Padres in Game 2 of wild-card series

Cardinals squander four-run lead, fall 11-9 to Padres in Game 2 of wild-card series The San Diego Padres rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 11-9 Thursday night, forcing a deciding Game 3 in their NL wild-card series.
FOX Sports

Wil Myers gives Padres their first lead of the series smashing a homer to left

Wil Myers gives Padres their first lead of the series smashing a homer to left The San Diego Padres pulled past the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-6, when Wil Myers smashed a home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Padres went on to win...
FOX Sports

Giants' season ends on controversial called-third strike in 5-4 loss to Padres

Giants' season ends on controversial called-third strike in 5-4 loss to Padres The San Francisco Giants trailed by one run in the ninth inning when Austin Slater was called out on strikes on a pitch that appeared clearly out of the strike...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this