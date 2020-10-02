Reliever Craig Stammen to start for San Diego Padres in Game 3 vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Fans gather for make or break game for the Padres
San Diego Padres fans came down to the Gaslamp District surrounding Petco Park to cheer on the Friars for their make-or-break game against St. Louis on Friday.
Phoenix Rising player accused of using homophobic slur during game
Phoenix Rising officials are investigating claims one of its players used a homophobic slur during Wednesday's game, resulting in a forfeit against San Diego.
