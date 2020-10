Team Coverage: President Trump In Hospital With Coronavirus



The White House says he has mild symptoms and will be at Walter Reed Medical Center for a few days. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 09:42 Published 48 minutes ago

President Trump Given Regeneron's Experimental Antibody Cocktail



President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday morning, is getting an experimental antibody cocktail in addition to his current treatment plan; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:50 Published 59 minutes ago