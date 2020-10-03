Commission says Harris-Pence debate still on Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris next week will go on as scheduled after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. ​​​An official with the Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed that no changes are anticipated to the Wednesday night debate in Salt Lake City. Both Pence and Harris underwent tests for the coronavirus on Friday and tested negative. 👓 View full article

