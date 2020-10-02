Global  
 

What does the 25th Amendment have to do with President Trump’s diagnosis?

Upworthy Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
After President Donald Trump disclosed Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, questions surfaced about what happens if the...
News video: Mass. Voters React To President Trump’s Diagnosis

Mass. Voters React To President Trump’s Diagnosis 02:21

 As news of President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis spread throughout the country, many voters wondered what impact it will have on the election. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Trump seeking treatment at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis [Video]

Trump seeking treatment at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

President Donald Trump was hospitalized Friday evening, nearly 18 hours after announcing on Twitter that he and wife Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump Treated With Remdesivir, Regeneron 'Antibody Cocktail' [Video]

President Donald Trump Treated With Remdesivir, Regeneron 'Antibody Cocktail'

"He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy. He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably," the..

Nation Divided Over President Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis [Video]

Nation Divided Over President Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

The president’s coronavirus diagnosis comes at an explosive time politically. With an election and Supreme Court nomination on the line, emotions are running high.

Trump's recent COVID-19 diagnosis has ignited interest in the possibility of him invoking the 25th Amendment. Here's how it works.

 President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday, raising questions if he will invoke the 25th Amendment to transfer presidential powers.
Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax TV: No Need to Think 'Seriously' About 25th Amendment Now

 Legal expert Alan Dershowitz said this isn't the time to "seriously" think about invoking the 25th Amendment because of President Donald Trump's coronavirus...
