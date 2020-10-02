|
What does the 25th Amendment have to do with President Trump’s diagnosis?
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
After President Donald Trump disclosed Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, questions surfaced about what happens if the...
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
Mass. Voters React To President Trump’s Diagnosis 02:21
As news of President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis spread throughout the country, many voters wondered what impact it will have on the election. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
