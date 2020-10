Clear POV 🔥Fill.The.Seat.🔥 RT @joshdcaplan: STATEMENT: White House physician Dr. Sean Conley says President Donald Trump "doing very well" 49 seconds ago

Mark Whalan RT @AP: Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley issues update saying Trump is “doing very well” and is “not requiring any supplemental oxygen," But… 3 minutes ago

Gem News Donald Trump says he and the first lady are 'doing very well' after contracting #coronavirus. The US President, w… https://t.co/dbD7sM9ySI 3 minutes ago

Free Radio News Donald Trump says he and the first lady are 'doing very well' after contracting #coronavirus. The US President, w… https://t.co/RL6LEKoSyN 4 minutes ago

Independent Thinker @Maga2020 RT @SkyNews: "I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure things work out." US President Donald Trump posted this video on T… 8 minutes ago

mike RT @JamieKasara: @Drewdferguson If he wrote it, it would say “Your favorite President Donald Trump is doing well. Everyone says I’m unbelie… 11 minutes ago