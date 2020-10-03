Trump, Covid, the US Election and Common Decency Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Trump, Covid, the US Election and Common Decency The reaction among some followers of Leftist political positions to the news that President Trump has Covid is deplorable and unacceptable "Good"..."I hope it kills him"..."He deserves it"..."Couldn't have happened to a better person"....gloating, sneering, derision, disrespect, grandstaging, jumping on a bandwagon. Disgusting, inhumane, stupid manifestations of people who are incapable of separating politics from personal issues and who seem unable to understand basic precepts of common sense, common decency and global values.


