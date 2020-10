You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test



Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation... Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31 Published 12 hours ago David Brown weighs in on the fight to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat



Democratic strategist David Brown joins Larry King on PoliticKING to take a look at how the push to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might impact the November elections. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 13:11 Published 1 day ago Alex Vogel weighs in on the fight to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat



Former General Counsel for the National Republican Senatorial Committee Alex Vogel joins Larry King on PoliticKING to take a look at how the push to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 10:51 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this