Britain and E.U. Enter Make-or-Break Phase for Brexit Deal by Year’s End

NYTimes.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
The risk of a rupture is as big as it was this time last year, when negotiations on Britain’s withdrawal agreement hit a similar moment of truth.
UK looks to EU to break Brexit talks impasse

 BRUSSELS: Britain and the European Union on Friday said post-Brexit trade talks remained deadlocked on key areas, as London urged Brussels to give ground to...
Bangkok Post


