Britain and E.U. Enter Make-or-Break Phase for Brexit Deal by Year’s End
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
The risk of a rupture is as big as it was this time last year, when negotiations on Britain’s withdrawal agreement hit a similar moment of truth.
