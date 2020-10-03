'It’s a hoax. There's no pandemic': Trump's base stays loyal as president fights Covid

A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday...
For President Donald Trump, a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 couldn't have come at a worse time.
Aside from the very serious risk to his health, focusing the nation's attention on the pandemic is the..