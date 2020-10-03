Global  
 

'It’s a hoax. There's no pandemic': Trump's base stays loyal as president fights Covid

Saturday, 3 October 2020
News that the president has contracted coronavirus prompted alarm, confusion and schadenfreude among Trump supporters
News video: Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19 00:35

 A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday...

