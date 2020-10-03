Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: President Donald Trump's condition concerning, despite doctors' word he's doing 'very well'

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
A person familiar with President Donald Trump's medical condition says the president had been administered supplemental oxygen at the White House on Friday before he was hospitalised.The person was not authorised to speak publicly...
0
News video: Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight

Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight 01:25

 President Donald Trump told Americans from his hospital room that the next few days will be the "real test" of his treatment for COVID-19, after a series of contradictory messages from the White House caused widespread confusion about his condition. Edward Baran reports.

Donald Trump's coughs 'edited out' of hospital video

 US President Donald Trump's coughs are being "edited out" and his hospital media appearances are being "staged", it is being claimed on social media.According to..
New Zealand Herald

Gottlieb says those around Trump "not in the clear" for COVID-19

 Gottlieb said there are likely to be more coronavirus cases in the coming days.
CBS News
Doctors hope to discharge Trump as soon as Monday

Doctors hope to discharge Trump as soon as Monday

US President Donald Trump’s team of doctors say he is doing well after hisCOVID-19 diagnosis and could be discharged as early as Monday to continue histreatment at the White House. Dr. Brian Garibaldi, a specialist in pulmonarycritical care, said Trump received a second dose of the experimental drugremdesivir along with a first dose of dexamethasone Saturday and isn’t showingany side effects “that we can tell.”

Pelosi says she's confident in virus testing on Capitol Hill

 Pelosi, second in the line of succession, also said she is receiving information about Mr. Trump's health status from the media, not the White House.
CBS News

Face The Nation: Palmer, Gottlieb, Schechter

 Missed the second half of the show? The latest on World leaders weigh in on Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, LabCorp CEO says company can process 200,000 tests per..
CBS News

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine

US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to self-quarantine. The September 26 reception for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett has since been identified as a possible superspreader event. That designation came after several Republican lawmakers and White House associates announced they had tested positive for coronavirus.

O'Brien: Trump transfer of power "not something that's on the table"

 The national security adviser said the White House medical unit is conducting contact tracing to determine how Mr. Trump became infected with COVID-19.
CBS News

Donald Trump's Personal 'Body Man' Tests Positive for COVID

 One of the closest people to President Trump has tested positive for COVID ... his "body man." Nick Luna serves as Trump's personal attendant and he too has the..
TMZ.com

Pelosi says she's confident in virus testing protocols on Capitol Hill

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she thinks testing in the Capitol is "better than what's at the White House."
CBS News

President Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday

President Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday

President Donald Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center this morning fighting COVID-19. The White House physician says he is "cautiously optimistic" about the president's health, but adds he is..

Trump Could Be Discharged As Early As Monday, Doctors Say

Trump Could Be Discharged As Early As Monday, Doctors Say

President Donald Trump's team of doctors says he is doing well after his COVID-19 diagnosis and could be discharged as early as Monday to continue his treatment.

President Trump Discusses His Health On Video Recorded At Walter Reed Medical Center

President Trump Discusses His Health On Video Recorded At Walter Reed Medical Center

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on the president's condition.

