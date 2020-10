'It could have gone either way': What British leader Boris Johnson's COVID-19 battle may tell us about Trump's Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The British and American leaders just got a new point of comparison: personal battles with COVID-19. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Trump joins list of world leaders diagnosed with COVID-19 President Trump announced in a tweet on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. The tweet sparked a flurry of...

CBS News 1 day ago





Tweets about this