You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Speak No Evil: GOP Senators Zip Lips On Bombshell Trump Confessions



Republican senators vying for another term in office dared not speak a word against President Donald Trump on Thursday. For months, they've praised the President's response to the health and economic.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this American Rebel RT @thedailybeast: The U.S. Senate race in North Carolina has been thrown into turmoil: The incumbent, Thom Tillis, has COVID-19 and his… 5 minutes ago Sam Bowne Sen. Thom Tillis' Opponent in North Carolina, Cal Cunningham, Confirms Extramarital Sexting https://t.co/WH19l5qJpM 54 minutes ago 🎗Ely Ramirez #StayHome RT @davelevinthal: In North Carolina, Sen. Thom Tillis has COVID-19, and his married Democratic opponent Cal Cunningham has been caught sex… 1 hour ago