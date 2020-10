Trump 'doing very well' - White House doctor



White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:21 Published 1 hour ago

White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital



President Donald Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 21:20 Published 3 hours ago