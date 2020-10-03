Global  
 

'I'm going to beat this,' Trump tells Rudy Giuliani of COVID-19 during phone call

Upworthy Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump phoned Rudy Giuliani from his hospital bed Saturday afternoon to declare he feels so healthy, “I could get out of...
