'I'm going to beat this,' Trump tells Rudy Giuliani of COVID-19 during phone call Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

President Donald Trump phoned Rudy Giuliani from his hospital bed Saturday afternoon to declare he feels so healthy, “I could get out of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rudy Smears Black Lives Matter



President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani used his speech at the Republican National Convention to spin an unfounded conspiracy theory that Democrats orchestrated violent protests to.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:29 Published on August 28, 2020 Rudy Giuliani on Biden: 'He's a Trojan horse'



Speaking on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attacked Joe Biden, calling him a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46 Published on August 28, 2020

Tweets about this

