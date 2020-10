All That Is Good About Kyrgyzstan’s Upcoming Parliamentary Elections – Analysis Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

By Bruce Pannier*



(RFE/RL) -- Campaigning for seats in Kyrgyzstan's parliament is ending, and on October 4 the country's voters -- along with thousands of expatriates -- will head to the polls to choose from 16 parties in a vote whose outcome is completely unpredictable.



Like all of Kyrgyzstan’s election campaigns, this... By Bruce Pannier*(RFE/RL) -- Campaigning for seats in Kyrgyzstan's parliament is ending, and on October 4 the country's voters -- along with thousands of expatriates -- will head to the polls to choose from 16 parties in a vote whose outcome is completely unpredictable.Like all of Kyrgyzstan’s election campaigns, this 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this