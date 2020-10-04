|
|
|
Trump, Hospitalized For COVID-19, ‘Doing Very Well’
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
By Steve Herman
A group of physicians treating U.S. President Donald Trump for COVID-19 gave an upbeat report Saturday.
“This morning the president is doing very well,” his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, told reporters late Saturday morning at the front entrance of the Walter Reed National Military Medical...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|