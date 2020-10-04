Trump, Hospitalized For COVID-19, ‘Doing Very Well’

Global  
 

Eurasia Review Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
By Steve Herman

A group of physicians treating U.S. President Donald Trump for COVID-19 gave an upbeat report Saturday.

“This morning the president is doing very well,” his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, told reporters late Saturday morning at the front entrance of the Walter Reed National Military Medical...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19 01:13

 U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet early on Friday. Libby Hogan reports.

