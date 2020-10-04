Global  
 

Trump says he is 'starting to feel good' and vows 'to be back' soon

IndiaTimes Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump, who was admitted to a military hospital for treatment of Covid-19, said he has started to "feel much better" and thanked the American people and global leaders for their support. ​​​“I came here. Wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now. We're working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to Make America Great Again,” Trump said in a video message.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors

Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors 00:36

 US President Donald Trump’s doctor has said he is doing “very well” as hespends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of Covid-19. Navycommander Dr Sean Conley said Mr Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours as heupdated the nation on the president’s condition from the hospital on...

