Trump says he is 'starting to feel good' and vows 'to be back' soon

Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work



US President Donald Trump said he is “starting to feel good” in a videomessage posted from hospital. In a message posted late on Saturday, he said:“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well, I feel.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 2 hours ago President Donald Trump says he's 'starting to feel good' as he fights COVID-19



President Trump thanked Walter Reed National Military Medical Center staff and even cracked a joke about his age as he fights COVID-19. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 04:03 Published 3 hours ago Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak



Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 11 hours ago

