You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former Gov. Christie Checks Into Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19



Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie checked himself into the hospital Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:33 Published 11 hours ago Trump Says He's Feeling 'Much Better,' Several Associates Also Test Positive For COVID-19



President Donald Trump announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus overnight Thursday, and since then, a growing number of people have come forward to announce that they have also tested.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:34 Published 14 hours ago Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus



The University of Notre Dame’s president announced Friday he tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week after he attended a White House event without wearing a mask. Credit: WFFT Published 15 hours ago

Tweets about this