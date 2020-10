Dwayne Haskins Will Be Washington's Week 1 Starting Quarterback Coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday announced Dwayne Haskins will be Washington's starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Katie Johnston reports.

Opinion: In pursuit of 'short-term glory,' Ron Rivera falls into familiar trap for Washington by benching Dwayne Haskins Ron Rivera is intent on making Washington competitive now, but his decision to bench QB Dwayne Haskins could have long-term ramifications.

Washington Football team benches QB Dwayne Haskins, will start Kyle Allen vs. Rams Kyle Allen will take over as Washington's starting QB and Alex Smith will serve as the backup after Dwayne Haskins' struggles to start the season.

