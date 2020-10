At Least 2 Dead In Historic French And Italian Floods Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Watch VideoAt least two are dead in floods that hit the border of France and Italy Saturday. At least 20 people are still missing and many lost almost everything they had.



The deaths include a volunteer firefighter who was hit by a falling tree. Two more firefighters are missing after their vehicle was carried away by the... Watch VideoAt least two are dead in floods that hit the border of France and Italy Saturday. At least 20 people are still missing and many lost almost everything they had.The deaths include a volunteer firefighter who was hit by a falling tree. Two more firefighters are missing after their vehicle was carried away by the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 3 dead after severe floods hit Indonesia; hundreds evacuated, homes, cars washed away



Severe floods hit Indonesia leaving at least three people died due to the heavy rain on Monday, September 21. Footage shows the deluge of muddy brown water battering the Cicurug District, of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:14 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Bruce Bender RT @Newsy: At least 20 are still missing. Six of them are German travelers who haven't returned from mountain climbing. https://t.co/kcsOiz… 11 minutes ago Newsy At least 20 are still missing. Six of them are German travelers who haven't returned from mountain climbing. https://t.co/kcsOizyawr 21 minutes ago