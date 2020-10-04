Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National Taco Day: Freebies and deals from popular restaurants

Upworthy Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
It’s National Taco Day which means you can get a great deal on one of America’s favorite foods!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: LifeMinute.tv - Published
News video: National Taco Day Deals

National Taco Day Deals 00:55

 Americans love tacos, in fact more than 4.5 billion of this Mexican favorite were eaten last year. Sunday is National Taco Day and if you're looking to get your taco on, here are some places to score some juicy deals this weekend.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Celebrate National Coffee Day With These Deals & Freebies [Video]

Celebrate National Coffee Day With These Deals & Freebies

Tuesday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and coffee lovers everywhere are on the hunt for deals and freebies.Here’s where you can score a discounted or even free coffee around South Florida. Katie..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:31Published
National Coffee Day in Las Vegas [Video]

National Coffee Day in Las Vegas

Today is National Coffee Day and here is where you can get some deals in Las Vegas.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:07Published
National Coffee Day: Dunkin', Starbucks offering deals [Video]

National Coffee Day: Dunkin', Starbucks offering deals

Dunkin' is giving out a free hot or iced coffee with a purchase, while Starbucks is offering its rewards members five days of freebies.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this