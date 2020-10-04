National Taco Day: Freebies and deals from popular restaurants

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Celebrate National Coffee Day With These Deals & Freebies



Tuesday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and coffee lovers everywhere are on the hunt for deals and freebies.Here’s where you can score a discounted or even free coffee around South Florida. Katie.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:31 Published 5 days ago National Coffee Day in Las Vegas



Today is National Coffee Day and here is where you can get some deals in Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:07 Published 5 days ago National Coffee Day: Dunkin', Starbucks offering deals



Dunkin' is giving out a free hot or iced coffee with a purchase, while Starbucks is offering its rewards members five days of freebies. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 00:32 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this